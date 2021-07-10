trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) 59.02% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw 722,075 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $0.02 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09 Billion. That closing price of TRVG’s stock is at a discount of -92.79% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 59.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For trivago N.V. (TRVG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days TRVG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $3.38-9 price level, adding 9.63% to its value on the day. trivago N.V.’s shares saw a change of 26.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.5% in past 5-day. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) showed a performance of -21.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.43 Million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that trivago N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.92% while that of industry is 5.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.1% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.98 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $155.56 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $18.89 Million and $74.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 344.6% while estimating it to be 109.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.34%

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for trivago N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRVG for having 17.22 Million shares of worth $74.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 26.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.41 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.65 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3407932 shares of worth $14.65 Million or 5.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 493.45 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.77 Million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.