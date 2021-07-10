TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) down -17.46% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw 377,101 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.17 trading at $0.5 or 3.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.93 Million. That closing price of TCRR’s stock is at a discount of -136.39% from its 52-week high price of $35.86 and is indicating a premium of 14.63% from its 52-week low price of $12.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 306.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 342.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.41%, in the last five days TCRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $17.03- price level, adding 10.92% to its value on the day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.66% in past 5-day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) showed a performance of -17.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.08 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 171.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +249.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.76% for stock’s current value.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 195 institutions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TCRR for having 4.94 Million shares of worth $108.99 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.05 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.44 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1734747 shares of worth $33.22 Million or 4.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 750.29 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.57 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.