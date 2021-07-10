Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) share price rebounds 6.63% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw 311,432 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.01 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.52 Million. That closing price of EDTK’s stock is at a discount of -244.39% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 6.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 389.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 449.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days EDTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 10.09% to its value on the day. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -36.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.41% in past 5-day. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) showed a performance of -20.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 195.68 Million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at EDTK for having 12.55 Thousand shares of worth $43.56 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 12.29 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.65 Thousand.