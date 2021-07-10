SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Down Almost -24.77% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 378,614 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.11 or 7.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.75 Million. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -244.61% from its 52-week high price of $5.755 and is indicating a premium of 40.12% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 519.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 384.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.05%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.76% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of -24.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 496.82 Million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 113.84 Thousand shares of worth $225.41 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 75.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.28 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 109982 shares of worth $217.76 Thousand or 1.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.41 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.