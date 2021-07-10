Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Has Recovered 50.98% So Far, But Another 4.76% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw 490,188 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.15 trading at $1.32 or 3.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.66 Billion. That closing price of RXRX’s stock is at a discount of -4.76% from its 52-week high price of $42.06 and is indicating a premium of 50.98% from its 52-week low price of $19.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 335.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 590.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -10.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.79% for stock’s current value.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%