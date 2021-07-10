Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw 456,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at $0.08 or 8.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.77 Million. That closing price of PT’s stock is at a discount of -196.04% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 25.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 582.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT),

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.53%, in the last five days PT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 3.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.88% in past 5-day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) showed a performance of 3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 Million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PT for having 107.06 Thousand shares of worth $117.77 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 32.29 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.52 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7937 shares of worth $8.73 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.08 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.68 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.