Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares surges 8.5% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 486,215 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.6 trading at -$0.17 or -0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.07 Billion. That closing price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -88.78% from its 52-week high price of $37 and is indicating a premium of 1.43% from its 52-week low price of $19.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 511.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +308.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.27% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93 institutions for Oscar Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 32.86 Million shares of worth $883.25 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 19.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.46 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $388.82 Million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2491164 shares of worth $66.96 Million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.54 Million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.