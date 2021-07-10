NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Fell -5.12% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw 308,481 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.49 trading at $0.46 or 2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84 Billion. That closing price of NMIH’s stock is at a discount of -24.8% from its 52-week high price of $26.82 and is indicating a premium of 36.95% from its 52-week low price of $13.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 411.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 592.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days NMIH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $22.67- price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. NMI Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.41% in past 5-day. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) showed a performance of -15.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.95% for stock’s current value.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NMI Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.81% while that of industry is 14.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.5% in the current quarter and calculating 42.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.74 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.22 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $98.94 Million and $98.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15% while estimating it to be 21.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.13%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 306 institutions for NMI Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NMIH for having 13.69 Million shares of worth $323.54 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.39 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $151.18 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5725187 shares of worth $138.49 Million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.55 Million in the company or a holder of 3.29% of company’s stock.