Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Jumps 3.98%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw 600,620 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.14 trading at $3.26 or 3.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.18 Billion. That closing price of LSPD’s stock is at a discount of -4.1% from its 52-week high price of $88.63 and is indicating a premium of 66.77% from its 52-week low price of $28.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 772.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.98%, in the last five days LSPD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $88.63- price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. Lightspeed POS Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) showed a performance of 20.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $124.18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.14% for stock’s current value.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 264 institutions for Lightspeed POS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at LSPD for having 24.29 Million shares of worth $1.53 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 18.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.75 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $424.23 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2325319 shares of worth $146.05 Million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $158.79 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.