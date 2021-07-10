Is MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Expensive At $9.79? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw 328,870 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.79 trading at $0.05 or 0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.59 Million. That closing price of MVO’s stock is at a discount of -4.7% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 77.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 219.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 114.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.51%, in the last five days MVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $10.25- price level, adding 4.49% to its value on the day. MV Oil Trust’s shares saw a change of 213.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.39% in past 5-day. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) showed a performance of 42.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.25 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

MVO Dividends

MV Oil Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 12, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.04%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.84 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 14.7%.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for MV Oil Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at MVO for having 99Thousand shares of worth $429.66 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Symphony Financial Ltd Co., which was holding about 83.28 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $361.42 Thousand.