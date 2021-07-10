Is MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Expensive At $4.13? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw 886,223 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.13 trading at $0.69 or 20.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.42 Million. That closing price of MDIA’s stock is at a discount of -69.49% from its 52-week high price of $7 and is indicating a premium of 45.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.265. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 83.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA),

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.06%, in the last five days MDIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $4.50-8 price level, adding 8.22% to its value on the day. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.55% in past 5-day. MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) showed a performance of 15.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.67 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for MediaCo Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard General L.P. is the top institutional holder at MDIA for having 184.2 Thousand shares of worth $615.23 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 103.68 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $346.29 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67571 shares of worth $225.69 Thousand or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.99 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.39 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.