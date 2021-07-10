Is Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Expensive At $10.87? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw 519,042 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.87 trading at $0.23 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. That closing price of IMVT’s stock is at a discount of -394.48% from its 52-week high price of $53.75 and is indicating a premium of 15.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 463.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days IMVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $11.37- price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. Immunovant, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.4% in past 5-day. Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) showed a performance of 2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.38 Million shares which calculate 4.8 days to cover the short interests.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 192 institutions for Immunovant, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at IMVT for having 6.36 Million shares of worth $101.96 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.11 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2947835 shares of worth $44.69 Million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.67 Million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.