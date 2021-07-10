Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Jumped 3.81% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw 330,264 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.25 trading at $0.33 or 2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $928.04 Million. That closing price of HOLI’s stock is at a discount of -6.95% from its 52-week high price of $16.31 and is indicating a premium of 35.54% from its 52-week low price of $9.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 464.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.21%, in the last five days HOLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $15.35- price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 3.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.07% in past 5-day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) showed a performance of 14.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 215.47 Million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.64% for stock’s current value.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.83%

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.47%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 133 institutions for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at HOLI for having 7.09 Million shares of worth $104.14 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prudential PLC, which was holding about 4.64 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.12 Million.

On the other hand, Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1796296 shares of worth $25Million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.94 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.