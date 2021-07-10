Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) down -5.08% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw 720,917 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.02 trading at -$0.15 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43 Billion. That closing price of HRTX’s stock is at a discount of -59.77% from its 52-week high price of $22.4 and is indicating a premium of 7.56% from its 52-week low price of $12.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.06%, in the last five days HRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $15.08- price level, adding 7.03% to its value on the day. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.53% in past 5-day. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) showed a performance of -5.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.68 Million shares which calculate 13.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 146.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +399.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 78.32% for stock’s current value.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -28.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.8% in the current quarter and calculating 15.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.62 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.93 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.5%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 282 institutions for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at HRTX for having 12.65 Million shares of worth $205.04 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 12.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.49 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $137.64 Million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3037983 shares of worth $49.25 Million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.96 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.23 Million in the company or a holder of 2.9% of company’s stock.