Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw 765,735 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -3.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.58 trading at $0.19 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.79 Million. That closing price of VINO’s stock is at a discount of -368.34% from its 52-week high price of $21.45 and is indicating a premium of 33.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 829.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -993.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Insiders are in possession of 12.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. is the top institutional holder at VINO for having 19.07 Thousand shares of worth $66.92 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI, which was holding about 16.67 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.5 Thousand.