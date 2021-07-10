Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Crashes -189.6% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $15.73?

In last trading session, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw 839,578 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.73 trading at $0.13 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38 Billion. That closing price of ULCC’s stock is at a discount of -44.31% from its 52-week high price of $22.7 and is indicating a premium of 1.14% from its 52-week low price of $15.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 650Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 721.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.15% for stock’s current value.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -189.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%