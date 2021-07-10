Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Crashes -71.4% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $140?

In last trading session, Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw 300,190 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $140 trading at $0.29 or 0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.34 Billion. That closing price of EVBG’s stock is at a discount of -27.84% from its 52-week high price of $178.98 and is indicating a premium of 28.45% from its 52-week low price of $100.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 442.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 523.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days EVBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $147.5 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Everbridge, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.24% in past 5-day. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) showed a performance of 18.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.89 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $162 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0% for stock’s current value.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Everbridge, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1500% while that of industry is 2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -483.3% in the current quarter and calculating -320% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.91 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.61 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $65.38 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -71.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 425 institutions for Everbridge, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVBG for having 3.68 Million shares of worth $446.32 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.26 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $395.13 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1101915 shares of worth $146.48 Million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 994.43 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $120.51 Million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.