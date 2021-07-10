Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw 730,056 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at -$0.09 or -3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.17 Million. That closing price of EVK’s stock is at a discount of -198.56% from its 52-week high price of $8.3 and is indicating a premium of 71.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 709.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.14%, in the last five days EVK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $3.15-1 price level, adding 11.75% to its value on the day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.81% in past 5-day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) showed a performance of 1.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 186.44 Million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at EVK for having 98.8 Thousand shares of worth $263.8 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 52Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.84 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27000 shares of worth $72.09 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.