Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Has Recovered 23.5% So Far, But Another 652.14% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw 362,068 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.66 Million. That closing price of EEIQ’s stock is at a discount of -652.14% from its 52-week high price of $35.2 and is indicating a premium of 23.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 188.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 781.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ),

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Elite Education Group International Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at EEIQ for having 45.48 Thousand shares of worth $568.44 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 4.38 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.69 Thousand.