DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares surges 0.97% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw 446,349 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.44 trading at $2.62 or 4.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.12 Billion. That closing price of DOCN’s stock is at a discount of -0.97% from its 52-week high price of $58 and is indicating a premium of 38.46% from its 52-week low price of $35.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 457.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 403.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.29 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.12 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90 institutions for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at DOCN for having 10.76 Million shares of worth $453.23 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., which was holding about 4.9 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $206.62 Million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and AB Discovery Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 739553 shares of worth $32.22 Million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 633.53 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.