CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) 21.92% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) saw 710,903 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.94 trading at $0.56 or 2.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.71 Billion. That closing price of CVBF’s stock is at a discount of -25.38% from its 52-week high price of $25 and is indicating a premium of 21.92% from its 52-week low price of $15.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 384.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 442.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.89%, in the last five days CVBF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $20.85- price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. CVB Financial Corp.’s shares saw a change of 2.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.58% in past 5-day. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) showed a performance of -10.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.73 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.35% for stock’s current value.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.19 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $103.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $104.57 Million and $103.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.3% while estimating it to be 0.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 20 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.34%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 266 institutions for CVB Financial Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CVBF for having 19.81 Million shares of worth $386.37 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.38 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8302443 shares of worth $183.4 Million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.99 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $88.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.