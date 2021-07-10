Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Currently 96.97% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw 477,804 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at $0.21 or 6.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.19 Million. That closing price of APOP’s stock is at a discount of -96.97% from its 52-week high price of $7.15 and is indicating a premium of 54.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 501.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.14%, in the last five days APOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $3.73-2 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 68.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.27% in past 5-day. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) showed a performance of 17.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 109.27 Million shares which calculate 62.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -17.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.36% for stock’s current value.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at APOP for having 133.26 Thousand shares of worth $418.45 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 20.77 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.21 Thousand.