Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Projected to Grow by 39.34% Or More

In last trading session, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw 352,732 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.88 trading at $0.19 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $712.26 Million. That closing price of CANG’s stock is at a discount of -301.64% from its 52-week high price of $19.6 and is indicating a premium of 4.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 632.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cango Inc. (CANG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days CANG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $5.40-9 price level, adding 9.63% to its value on the day. Cango Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.96% in past 5-day. Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) showed a performance of -12.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.34% for stock’s current value.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cango Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -27.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -94.54% while that of industry is 5.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2600% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 140.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 760.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.11%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Cango Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at CANG for having 26.72 Million shares of worth $224.41 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 24.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 5.15 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.3 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 66952 shares of worth $449.25 Thousand or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.3 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $87.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.