Buy, Sell Or Hold Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) At $21.04?

In last trading session, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw 519,855 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.04 trading at $1.13 or 5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65 Billion. That closing price of DAO’s stock is at a discount of -126.71% from its 52-week high price of $47.7 and is indicating a premium of 6.94% from its 52-week low price of $19.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 273.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 364.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Youdao, Inc. (DAO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.68%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $22.25- price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. Youdao, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.65% in past 5-day. Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of -15.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 818.14 Million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Youdao, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -26.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.24% while that of industry is 10.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -91.2% in the current quarter and calculating 39.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 92.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.92 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $281Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $92.26 Million and $137.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 123.2% while estimating it to be 103.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72 institutions for Youdao, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at DAO for having 12.08 Million shares of worth $287.78 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 32.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., which was holding about 2.49 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.3 Million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9491 shares of worth $228.26 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.48 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $203.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.