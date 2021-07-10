Buy, Sell Or Hold Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) At $1.08?

In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw 493,255 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.06 or 5.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $240.81 Million. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -96.3% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 6.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 530.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.88%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 2.7% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) showed a performance of -12.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 Million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +159.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.04% for stock’s current value.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 134.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for Galiano Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 26.82 Million shares of worth $30.04 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, which was holding about 23.72 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.56 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9572375 shares of worth $12.35 Million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.28 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.34 Million in the company or a holder of 4.13% of company’s stock.