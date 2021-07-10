Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw 346,903 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.86 trading at $0.28 or 3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.46 Million. That closing price of BNSO’s stock is at a discount of -61.58% from its 52-week high price of $12.7 and is indicating a premium of 68.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.69%, in the last five days BNSO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $9.77-1 price level, adding 19.55% to its value on the day. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.23% in past 5-day. Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) showed a performance of 9.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.05 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Bonso Electronics International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNSO for having 161.6 Thousand shares of worth $1.24 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.82 Thousand.