Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) 5.55% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $15.14-?

In last trading session, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw 307,191 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.3 trading at $0.3 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62 Billion. That closing price of BMA’s stock is at a discount of -87.34% from its 52-week high price of $26.79 and is indicating a premium of 19.93% from its 52-week low price of $11.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 314.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 351.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days BMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $15.14- price level, adding 5.55% to its value on the day. Banco Macro S.A.’s shares saw a change of -8.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.31% in past 5-day. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) showed a performance of -21.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 213.48 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 174.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $180. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1158.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.13% for stock’s current value.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Macro S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.22% while that of industry is 26.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -65.6% in the current quarter and calculating -55.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $276.97 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $296.19 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $419.11 Million and $351.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -33.9% while estimating it to be -15.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.74%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for Banco Macro S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd is the top institutional holder at BMA for having 1.62 Million shares of worth $21.58 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 976.46 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.04 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 392623 shares of worth $5.24 Million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80.58 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.32 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.