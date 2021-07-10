Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Climbs 25.4% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $11.55?

In last trading session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw 302,940 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.55 trading at -$0.3 or -2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.13 Billion. That closing price of AVAH’s stock is at a discount of -12.55% from its 52-week high price of $13 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $9.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 465.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.88% for stock’s current value.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.71%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

On the other hand, John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 62400 shares of worth $728.83 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.6 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $369.09 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.