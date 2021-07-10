Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Currently 138.83% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw 631,747 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.83 trading at -$0.61 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.73 Billion. That closing price of ATHM’s stock is at a discount of -138.83% from its 52-week high price of $147.67 and is indicating a premium of 3.28% from its 52-week low price of $59.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 851.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 739.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Autohome Inc. (ATHM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days ATHM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $63.55- price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Autohome Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.01% in past 5-day. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) showed a performance of -12.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Autohome Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -37.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.46% while that of industry is 5.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -19.1% in the current quarter and calculating -28.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $385.38 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $383.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $344.58 Million and $357.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.8% while estimating it to be 7.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.8%

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 27, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.87 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 456 institutions for Autohome Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ATHM for having 9.79 Million shares of worth $912.96 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 6.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $631.39 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3441161 shares of worth $320.96 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 842.2 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $78.55 Million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.