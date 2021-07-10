Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) shares surges 4.03% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) saw 690,537 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.82 trading at $0.52 or 3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.41 Billion. That closing price of ATCO’s stock is at a discount of -7.6% from its 52-week high price of $14.87 and is indicating a premium of 49.93% from its 52-week low price of $6.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 572.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 594.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlas Corp. (ATCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.91%, in the last five days ATCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $14.40- price level, adding 4.03% to its value on the day. Atlas Corp.’s shares saw a change of 27.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.88% in past 5-day. Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) showed a performance of 1.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.14 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.54% for stock’s current value.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlas Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +27.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.08% while that of industry is 16. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -6.9% in the current quarter and calculating 25.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $384.54 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $398.94 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $363.8 Million and $386.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.7% while estimating it to be 3.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.1%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.68%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.37%.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 194 institutions for Atlas Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at ATCO for having 99.81 Million shares of worth $1.36 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 40.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 7.92 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.12 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6300000 shares of worth $86Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.06 Million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.