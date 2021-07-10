Analysts Say Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Can Really Get to $8 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw 421,750 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $3 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.61 Million. That closing price of RCAT’s stock is at a discount of -158.33% from its 52-week high price of $7.75 and is indicating a premium of 82% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 650.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 166.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +166.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 166.67% for stock’s current value.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%