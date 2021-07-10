Analysts Say Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Can Really Get to $29 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw 771,180 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.5 trading at $0.64 or 4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.22 Billion. That closing price of COMP’s stock is at a discount of -63.78% from its 52-week high price of $22.11 and is indicating a premium of 10.22% from its 52-week low price of $12.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 649.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 749.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compass, Inc. (COMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +114.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.93% for stock’s current value.

Compass, Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.56 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.45 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 507828 shares of worth $9.66 Million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 482.1 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.17 Million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.