Analysts Say AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Can Really Get to $15 in 12 Months

In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 504,879 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.37 trading at $0.21 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $381.39 Million. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -148.05% from its 52-week high price of $13.32 and is indicating a premium of 55.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $5.70-5 price level, adding 5.79% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of -11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.6 Million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 104.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +179.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 30.35% for stock’s current value.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -46.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.33% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.5% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2431.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $390Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $930Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111 institutions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 18.22 Million shares of worth $122.07 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 25.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.25 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.56 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6599352 shares of worth $35.9 Million or 9.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.73 Million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.