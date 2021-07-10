Analysts Say 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Can Really Get to $63 in 12 Months

In last trading session, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw 763,369 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.17 trading at $0.17 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53 Billion. That closing price of ONEM’s stock is at a discount of -91.92% from its 52-week high price of $59.82 and is indicating a premium of 18.51% from its 52-week low price of $25.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 864.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days ONEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $33.72- price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.74% in past 5-day. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) showed a performance of -8.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.96 Million shares which calculate 10.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.12% for stock’s current value.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -26.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.8% in the current quarter and calculating -46.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $118.53 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $78Million and $86.18 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.7% while estimating it to be 37.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -74.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 327 institutions for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONEM for having 20.44 Million shares of worth $798.62 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 13.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $531.98 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4029863 shares of worth $175.34 Million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $93.95 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.