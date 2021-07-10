After A 6.37% Rise This Year Is Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw 347,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.09 or 5.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.22 Million. That closing price of SINT’s stock is at a discount of -105.99% from its 52-week high price of $3.44 and is indicating a premium of 26.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 693.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.7%, in the last five days SINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 6.7% to its value on the day. Sintx Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.11% in past 5-day. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) showed a performance of 0.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 628.76 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 177.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +184.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 169.46% for stock’s current value.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sintx Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.4% in the current quarter and calculating 9.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 167.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $204Million and $66Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.3% while estimating it to be 521.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Sintx Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SINT for having 649.2 Thousand shares of worth $1.21 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 374.66 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $700.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 363149 shares of worth $679.09 Thousand or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 132.2 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $247.21 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.