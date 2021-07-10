After A 23.14% Rise This Year Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw 647,453 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.31 trading at $0.12 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $733.41 Million. That closing price of RIGL’s stock is at a discount of -27.61% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 58.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days RIGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $4.55-5 price level, adding 5.27% to its value on the day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) showed a performance of 5.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.46 Million shares which calculate 9.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +155.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 62.41% for stock’s current value.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.22% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -10% in the current quarter and calculating -25% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.37 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.22 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $13.75 Million and $17.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.1% while estimating it to be 40.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 227 institutions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RIGL for having 25.51 Million shares of worth $87.23 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.6 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.2 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10075406 shares of worth $37.48 Million or 5.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.4 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.97 Million in the company or a holder of 5.52% of company’s stock.