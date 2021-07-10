After A 21.77% Rise This Year Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw 871,684 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at -$0.34 or -6.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.18 Million. That closing price of NCMI’s stock is at a discount of -34.88% from its 52-week high price of $6.11 and is indicating a premium of 60.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 350Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.98%, in the last five days NCMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $5.14-1 price level, adding 11.87% to its value on the day. National CineMedia, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.87% in past 5-day. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) showed a performance of -11.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.38% for stock’s current value.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.34 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.88 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -280.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.33%

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.23%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.93%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 156 institutions for National CineMedia, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard General L.P. is the top institutional holder at NCMI for having 17.45 Million shares of worth $80.62 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 21.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 6.13 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.31 Million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4258375 shares of worth $19.67 Million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.82 Million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.