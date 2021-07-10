After A 2.56% Rise This Year Is Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 545,706 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.6 trading at $0.03 or 1.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.93 Million. That closing price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -368.75% from its 52-week high price of $7.5 and is indicating a premium of 18.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 601.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.91%, in the last five days YVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 6.43% to its value on the day. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 2.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.33% in past 5-day. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) showed a performance of -21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 630.22 Million shares which calculate 275.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1275% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1275% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1275% for stock’s current value.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at YVR for having 164.8 Thousand shares of worth $690.52 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., which was holding about 65.64 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.01 Thousand.