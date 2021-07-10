12-month price target for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) now sits at $26

In last trading session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw 710,233 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.71 trading at -$0.23 or -1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.34 Billion. That closing price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -99.04% from its 52-week high price of $35.25 and is indicating a premium of 45.79% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Lion Electric Company (LEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $19.70- price level, adding 10.1% to its value on the day. The Lion Electric Company’s shares saw a change of -0.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.46% in past 5-day. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of -16.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.65 Million shares which calculate 4.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.93% for stock’s current value.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%