Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) Projected to Grow by -45.95% Or More

In last trading session, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) saw 1,388,918 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.35 or 23.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.41 Million. That closing price of XTNT’s stock is at a discount of -255.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.58 and is indicating a premium of 61.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 258.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 431.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.33%, in the last five days XTNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $1.9086 price level, adding 3.07% to its value on the day. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.5% in past 5-day. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) showed a performance of 12.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 774.45 Million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -45.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -45.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.95% for stock’s current value.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at XTNT for having 72.87 Million shares of worth $171.98 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 84.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 921.77 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.18 Million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 322300 shares of worth $760.63 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $216.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.