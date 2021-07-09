With 78.88% Distance from Low, Is Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw 11,914,447 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.67 trading at -$0.88 or -10.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.48 Million. That closing price of BLIN’s stock is at a discount of -87.48% from its 52-week high price of $14.38 and is indicating a premium of 78.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.29%, in the last five days BLIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $14.38- price level, adding 46.66% to its value on the day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 197.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 78.37% in past 5-day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) showed a performance of 171.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 329.02 Million shares which calculate 41.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -31.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -31.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.55% for stock’s current value.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.91 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.63 Million and $2.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.5% while estimating it to be 44.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 77.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLIN for having 241.94 Thousand shares of worth $699.19 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 177.42 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $512.74 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 70744 shares of worth $204.45 Thousand or 1.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.1 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $139.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.