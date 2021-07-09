With 49.82% Distance from Low, Is Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw 149,687 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.58 trading at $0.08 or 1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $662.98 Million. That most recent trading price of WTTR’s stock is at a discount of -35.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.58 and is indicating a premium of 49.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 310.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 477.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days WTTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $6.29-1 price level, adding 11.61% to its value on the day. Select Energy Services, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.61% in past 5-day. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) showed a performance of -17.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.05% for stock’s latest value.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Select Energy Services, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.18% while that of industry is 31.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.9% in the current quarter and calculating 80.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $182Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $92.24 Million and $103.34 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.9% while estimating it to be 76.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 189 institutions for Select Energy Services, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WTTR for having 13.81 Million shares of worth $68.77 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.55 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.65 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4547089 shares of worth $25.83 Million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.37 Million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.