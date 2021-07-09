With 46.87% Distance from Low, Is Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw 817,462 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at $0.45 or 10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.26 Million. That most recent trading price of SQFT’s stock is at a discount of -106.87% from its 52-week high price of $10.24 and is indicating a premium of 46.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 418.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10%, in the last five days SQFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $5.40-7 price level, adding 7.74% to its value on the day. Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.09% in past 5-day. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) showed a performance of 13.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.69 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.01% for stock’s latest value.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.92 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SQFT Dividends

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.17%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.41 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. WealthPlan Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SQFT for having 129.27 Thousand shares of worth $473.11 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 37.18 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.09 Thousand.