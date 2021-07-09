With 21.84% Distance from Low, Is ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) saw 790,917 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at -$0.02 or -1.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.61 Million. That most recent trading price of IO’s stock is at a discount of -207.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.35 and is indicating a premium of 21.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 685Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 538.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.73 in the current quarter.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.14%, in the last five days IO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $2.23 price level, adding 21.97% to its value on the day. ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.14% in past 5-day. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) showed a performance of -21.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 135.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.2. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +141.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 129.89% for stock’s latest value.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ION Geophysical Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -37.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.61% while that of industry is 12. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -97.3% in the current quarter and calculating 42.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -20.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.4 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.34 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $22.73 Million and $26.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.9% while estimating it to be -0.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18%

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for ION Geophysical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IO for having 890.27 Thousand shares of worth $1.91 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 469.04 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1Million.

On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 300000 shares of worth $642Thousand or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 295.67 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $632.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.