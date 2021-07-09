With 19.53% Distance from Low, Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Poised For More Gains?

For Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vipshop Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -36.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.58% while that of industry is -19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.6% in the current quarter and calculating 9.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.61 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.16 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $3.6 Billion and $3.56 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28% while estimating it to be 16.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.95%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 540 institutions for Vipshop Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VIPS for having 44.56 Million shares of worth $1.25 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.64 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $580.32 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5716683 shares of worth $156.75 Million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.6 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $153.52 Million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.