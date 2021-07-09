VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Jumped 62.37% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw 1,824,518 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at -$0.07 or -2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $602.85 Million. That closing price of VTGN’s stock is at a discount of -12.7% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 85.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 138.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 58.73% for stock’s current value.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +50.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.94% while that of industry is 8.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.6% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $380Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at VTGN for having 16.3 Million shares of worth $34.72 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 16.3 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.72 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4542953 shares of worth $11.49 Million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.87 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.