Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) down -2.99% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw 1,469,416 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.54 trading at -$0.64 or -12.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.52 Million. That closing price of VRPX’s stock is at a discount of -87% from its 52-week high price of $8.49 and is indicating a premium of 18.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 875.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at VRPX for having 200Thousand shares of worth $942Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 45Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $211.95 Thousand.