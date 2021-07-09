Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Currently 166.29% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw 9,971,022 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at -$0.17 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.45 Million. That closing price of BBIG’s stock is at a discount of -166.29% from its 52-week high price of $9.4 and is indicating a premium of 68.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.59%, in the last five days BBIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $4.18-1 price level, adding 15.55% to its value on the day. Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 157.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.63% in past 5-day. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) showed a performance of -25.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.74 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Vinco Ventures, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BBIG for having 1.35 Million shares of worth $3.45 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., which was holding about 229.97 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $588.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1198069 shares of worth $3.07 Million or 4.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 112.89 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $289Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.