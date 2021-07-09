Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) 73.7% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) saw 3,135,374 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.1 trading at $0.14 or 1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.34 Billion. That most recent trading price of VET’s stock is at a discount of -16.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.44 and is indicating a premium of 73.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days VET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $9.06-1 price level, adding 10.49% to its value on the day. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.49% in past 5-day. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) showed a performance of -5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.85 Million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.84. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +70.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.25% for stock’s latest value.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vermilion Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.28% while that of industry is -21.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 173.3% in the current quarter and calculating -69% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $225.21 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $201.58 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.1% while estimating it to be -2.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.72% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.76%