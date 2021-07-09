UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Climbs 82.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $68.05? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Climbs 82.2% In 2021; Is I...

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Climbs 82.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $68.05?

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 1,032,723 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.05 trading at -$0.33 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.71 Billion. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -32.26% from its 52-week high price of $90 and is indicating a premium of 9.63% from its 52-week low price of $61.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +26.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.95% for stock’s latest value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.68 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3646538 shares of worth $291.07 Million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.25 Million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam