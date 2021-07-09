UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Climbs 82.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $68.05?

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 1,032,723 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.05 trading at -$0.33 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.71 Billion. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -32.26% from its 52-week high price of $90 and is indicating a premium of 9.63% from its 52-week low price of $61.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +26.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.95% for stock’s latest value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.68 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3646538 shares of worth $291.07 Million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.25 Million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.